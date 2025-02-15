Politics

Trump Officials Fire, Abruptly Rehire, Overseers of U.S. Nuclear Stockpile

NUCLEAR FALLOUT

Trump administration officials seemed unaware of the importance of the National Nuclear Security Administration, sources told CNN.

William Vaillancourt
Donald Trump
