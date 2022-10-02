Trump White House Officials Still Have Not Turned Over All Records

Read it at The New York Times
The National Archives informed Congress this week that it still doesn't have all the presidential records from the Trump administration that it should. The New York Times reports that archivists are trying to obtain electronic messages from officials who used their personal accounts for White House business—and they are consulting the Justice Department on next steps. “Presidential records are the property of the American people, and it is outrageous that these records remain unaccounted for 20 months after former President Trump left office,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said of the missing tranche.