Trump Officials Want Zero Refugee Admissions Next Year: Report
The Trump administration is making plans to slash the number of refugee admissions to the U.S. to nearly zero next year, Politico reports. The plan was reportedly discussed at a meeting of security officials last week, where a Trump administration representative close to White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller suggested setting a cap at zero or close to it. The proposal has alarmed officials at the Department of Defense who think it would impact the admissions of Iraqis who risked their lives helping U.S. military forces. The Trump administration has already slashed refugee admissions—this year it was cut by a third, down to 30,000. Homeland Security officials at the meeting later suggested making the level anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000, Politico reports. “In the long term, [cutting the number of admissions to zero] would mean that the capacity and the ability of the United States to resettle refugees would be completely decimated,” said Jen Smyers, a director with Church World Service.