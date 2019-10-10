CHEAT SHEET
‘ASK RUDY’
Trump on Arrested Giuliani Associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman: ‘I Don’t Know Them’
President Trump distanced himself from two of Rudy Giuliani's associates who were arrested Wednesday, telling reporters Thursday that he didn't know who they were. “I don't know those gentlemen. Now, it's possible I have a picture with them, because I have a picture with everybody,” Trump said, referring to a photograph where he is seen posing with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were charged with campaign finance violations. “I don't know them, I don't know about them, I don't know what they do... I don't know, maybe they were clients of Rudy. You'd have to ask Rudy. I just don't know.” When asked if he thought Giuliani could be indicted, he responded: “I hope not.” He went on to emphasize that he didn't know how Giuliani knew Parnas and Fruman—who were Giuliani's clients at one point. Investigators are reportedly looking into Giuliani’s financial dealings with the two men as part of the investigation.