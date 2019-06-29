CHEAT SHEET
SURE
Trump on Biden Busing Controversy: ‘Certainly a Primary Method of Getting People to Schools’
Asked to comment Saturday on the controversy surrounding federally mandated busing to integrate schools, President Trump appeared to view the question as a no-brainer—before launching into a baffling answer. “Well, that’s something that they’ve done for a long period of time. You know, there aren’t that many ways you’re going to get people to schools,” he said, responding to a question from NBC News during a news conference at the G20 Summit. Apparently confusing a mandate for local school districts to provide children with transportation with the topic of desegregation busing to integrate schools—an issue on which Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slammed former vice president Joe Biden at the 2020 Democratic Debate on Thursday—Trump continued: “It is certainly a primary method of getting people to schools.” He also said that he thought if “Biden had answered the question somewhat differently, there would have been a different result.”