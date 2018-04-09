Trump on Cohen Raid: ‘It’s a Disgraceful Situation’

At a meeting of military leadership Monday evening, President Donald Trump addressed the FBI raid of Michael Cohen’s home and office, telling reporters it was a “disgraceful situation.” He also called special counsel Robert Mueller’s team “the most conflicted group of people I have ever seen,” adding that “many people have said you should fire him.” “We’ll see what happens,” he continued. Trump also claimed that he has “this witch hunt constantly going on,” calling the raid “an attack on our country... what we all stand for.” He went on to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his remarks, saying that no one “is looking at the other side”—referring to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and other issues. This comes as the feds reportedly confiscated materials related to Cohen’s $130,000 payout to porn actress Stormy Daniels, including communications between Trump and Cohen. “The search does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York,” The New York Times reported.
