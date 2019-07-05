CHEAT SHEET
‘AMAZING’
Trump on Ivanka’s G-20 Appearances: ‘The Foreign Leaders Loved Her’
President Donald Trump has said his daughter Ivanka Trump’s high-profile appearances at the G-20 summit in Japan were “amazing,” despite widespread criticism of her presence among top world leaders. “I thought Ivanka was amazing at the G-20,” he told reporters Friday. “The foreign leaders loved her. They think she’s great.” Ivanka, who serves as an adviser to her father in the White House, was mocked on social media for publicly sitting among and chatting with world leaders beside her father at the summit. Trump defended her and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, for being involved in official state affairs. “Ivanka and Jared work very hard, and they have sacrificed a lot to be doing this... But they want to do it,” he said. When Trump was asked if he was prepping Ivanka for a presidential run, he said: “No, I’m not grooming her for office.”