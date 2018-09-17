Trump on Kavanaugh: ‘If It Takes a Little Delay, It’ll Take a Little Delay’

President Donald Trump backed Brett Kavanaugh while talking to reporters Monday, claiming that his Supreme Court nominee has never had a “blemish on his record” and calling the idea of his withdrawal “ridiculous.” “I have great confidence in the U.S. Senate and in their procedures and what they’re doing and I think that’s probably what they’re going to do. They’ll go through a process and hear everybody out. I think it’s important,” Trump said at the White House. “But again, he is one of the great intellects and one of the finest people that anybody has known. You look at his references—I’ve never seen anything quite like it.” After lamenting the fact that Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) declined to bring up the sexual-assault allegations against Kavanaugh sooner, the president said a delay of the confirmation hearing “depends on the process.” “If it takes a little delay it’ll take a little delay,” he said, adding that his nominee was “very much on track.” Trump was also asked if Kavanaugh has offered to resign, which he said was “a ridiculous question.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10