Trump on Mueller Probe: ‘This Was an Attempted Coup’
‘TREASON’
President Trump railed against the Mueller report outside the White House on Wednesday, calling it an “attempted coup” and a “witch hunt.” “It was started illegally, everything about it was crooked,” Trump told reporters. “There were dirty cops, these were bad people... this was an attempted coup—this was an attempted takedown of the president.” “What I’m most interested in... is getting started, hopefully the attorney general mentioned it yesterday, he’s doing a great job getting started on going back to the origins of exactly where this all started because this was an illegal witch hunt... and what they did was treason,” Trump said. On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said he would release the Mueller report within the week, but that portions of it would be redacted in order to protect ongoing investigations and the privacy of individuals who have not been charged. Barr says he will not release the full, unredacted report to Congress.