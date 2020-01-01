President Trump brushed off Kim Jong Un's announcement that his country would soon unveil a “new strategic weapon” on Tuesday night, praising the “good relationship” he said the two shared and insisting the North Korean leader would comply with previous agreements on denuclearization. “He likes me, I like him, we get along... he's representing his country, I'm representing my country, we have to do what we have to do,” Trump told reporters at a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He went on to say that Kim Jong Un had signed an agreement in Singapore where the “number one sentence” was about denuclearization. “I think he's a man of his word, so we're going to find out, but I think he's a man of this word,” he said.