Trump on Pete Buttigieg: ‘I Think I’d Like Running Against Him’

President Trump on Wednesday took stock of potential Democrats he could face in the 2020 election, singling out three in particular.

“It could be Bernie, and it could be Biden,” he told SiriusXM host David Webb after a long-winded rant that included references to Venezuela and Vermont. “And I think Sleepy Joe’s going to have a hard time. He’s, you know, 1% Joe. I don’t think he’s going to make it and I don’t, I don't know that Bernie—it may be Bernie has the most spirit over there right now.”

He continued, referring to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “Could be the mayor from Indiana. I think I’d like running against him, too.”

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted his thoughts about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to announce his candidacy soon.

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be,” he tweeted. “May God Rest Their Soul!”

In another tweet, the president seemed especially irked that the Vermont senator appeared on a highly rated Fox News town-hall event the day prior.

He had also expressed some consternation about the senator's appearance on Fox earlier in the week, saying it was “so weird to watch.” Sanders’ appearance generated the highest ratings of any town-hall event so far in the 2020 cycle and a number of Democrats are now either in talks to do one or are considering the possibility.