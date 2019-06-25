CHEAT SHEET

    Trump on Possible War With Iran: 'I Don't Need Exit Strategies'

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mark Wilson/Getty

    When President Trump was asked if he has an "exit strategy" in mind in case of a war with Iran, he replied that he doesn't "need" them. "You're not going to need an exit strategy," the president told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. "I don't need exit strategies." Trump also told reporters that he was "ready to do whatever" regarding potential negotiations with Iran, and suggested that the country would let the U.S. know when "they're ready." "Whatever they want to do, I'm ready," Trump said, according to a pool report. Trump halted an airstrike in the region after the country shot down a U.S. military drone that was flying in international airspace. Trump said he stopped the airstrike from happening out of concerns for casualties.