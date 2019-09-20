CHEAT SHEET
SAY WHAT?
Trump on Speaking to Ukraine Leaders About Biden: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What I Discussed’
When asked whether he spoke to Ukrainian leaders about Joe Biden, President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters that “it doesn’t matter what I discussed.” “Someone ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement, because it was disgraceful,” Trump said in the Oval Office, adding that the “fake news doesn’t look into things like that” because the former vice president is a Democrat. “I don’t want to talk about any conversation other than to say, other than to say great conversation, totally appropriate conversation,” Trump said when reporters continued to press him. “It couldn’t have been better and keep asking questions and build it up as big as possible so you can have a bigger downfall,” he added, calling the conversation “beautiful.”
Trump then insisted that all of his conversations with foreign leaders are above board, and that he doesn’t know the identity of the “partisan whistleblower” who filed a complaint about a pledge the president allegedly made to a foreign leader. Trump’s remarks came shortly after The Daily Beast reported that a Ukrainian official said the country is ready to investigate connections Joe Biden’s son Hunter had with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings.