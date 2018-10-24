Trump on Bomb Scares: ‘Political Violence’ Has No Place in U.S.

President Trump on Wednesday afternoon addressed the suspicious packages sent to former government officials and CNN’s New York offices, calling them “abhorrent to everything we hold dear.” The president said that he was briefed on the packages and confirmed that a “major federal investigation is now under way.” “We will spare no resources or expense in this effort, and I just want to tell you that in these times we have to unify,” he said. “We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.” He added that his administration was “angry, upset, unhappy about what witnessed this morning.” The president failed to mention by name the people and institutions targeted, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and CNN. Those targeted have often been subject to verbal attacks by Trump.
