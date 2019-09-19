CHEAT SHEET
Trump: I Wouldn’t Be ‘Inappropriate’ on ‘Heavily Populated’ Call With Foreign Leader
President Trump on Thursday insisted he would never “say something inappropriate with a foreign leader” over the phone because he’s well aware “many people” listen into his calls. “Another Fake News story out there - It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!” Trump tweeted. “Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!”
His tweet comes after a Washington Post report revealed that a formal whistleblower complaint was made by a U.S. intelligence official regarding Trump’s contacts with a foreign leader. The communication reportedly involved an alarming “promise” that was made. It’s unclear which foreign leader was mentioned in the complaint.