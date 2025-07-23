Trump Opens New Front in War on Harvard Despite Peace Talks

Secretary Marco Rubio announced that the State Department will investigate Harvard University’s use of international visas for foreign students, according to a press release. The investigation will determine Harvard’s “continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program.“ “The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” Rubio said. “The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests.” The announcement comes amid the Trump administration’s protracted battle against the university, which began when the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Justice accused the university of antisemitism stemming from pro-Palestinian protests on campus earlier this year and escalated into the administration cutting $2.6 billion in funding. In June, the administration threatened Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, suspending foreign student visas.