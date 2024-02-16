Trump Opts Not to Appeal at Least One Case to Supreme Court
PICKING HIS BATTLES
Donald Trump is opting not to appeal at least one of his myriad court cases to the U.S. Supreme Court, Politico reported Thursday night. Specifically, he is not challenging a recent federal appeals court ruling that rejected the idea he has absolute immunity from being sued for actions he took while in office. Trump is currently facing a trio of lawsuits over his attempts to overturn the election and encourage the Jan. 6 rioters—all of which can now proceed. The former president was up against a Thursday deadline to file an appeal to the nation’s high court—something his aides indicated to Politico was unlikely. Trump currently has three appeals currently in front of the Supreme Court, including a case that will decide whether he can be removed from the Colorado Republican primary ballot under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. He has also asked the high court to rule on the question of whether presidents have blanket criminal immunity for actions taken while in office.