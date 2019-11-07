CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
PAY UP
Trump Ordered to Pay $2 Million to Nonprofits as Part of Lawsuit Settlement
Read it at ABC News
President Trump has been ordered to fork over $2 million to nonprofit groups to settle a civil lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general over his now-shuttered foundation. Attorney General Barbara Underwood accused the Trump Foundation of “functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests,” and violating the law by coordinating with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. “I direct Mr. Trump to pay the $2,000,000, which would have gone to the Foundation if it were still in existence, on a pro rata basis to the Approved Recipients,” the judge wrote, according to ABC News. The foundation agreed to dissolve last December.