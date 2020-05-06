Trump Orders Coronavirus Task Force to Switch Focus to Reopening Nation
The coronavirus may still be killing thousands of Americans every day, but President Trump apparently now thinks his virus task force has done enough to fight COVID-19. The president announced on Twitter Wednesday that, while the virus task force won’t be disbanded as had been reported, it will now switch its focus to the reopening of the nation. Trump praised the Vice President Mike Pence-led task force for its “fantastic job” of manufacturing ventilators and protective medical equipment, then added: “Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN.” He went on to say the task force will also focus on vaccines and treatments. The Trump administration has reportedly projected the daily death toll will reach about 3,000 on June 1 if states press ahead with reopening. As of Wednesday morning, 71,078 Americans were reported dead from the outbreak.