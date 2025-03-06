Politics

Trump Orders D.C. Mayor to ‘Clean Up’ All the ‘Unsightly’ Homeless Camps in the Capital

WHO'S IN CHARGE?

Trump threatened to “do it for her” if she didn’t, amid fears of a federal government power grab.

Conrad Quilty-Harper
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

President Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Conrad Quilty-Harper

Conrad Quilty-Harper

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsMarco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMAGA Rages at ‘DEI Pick’ Amy Coney Barrett for Defying Trump
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMusk’s DOGE Goon Arrives at FAA With Chilling Warning for Staff
Josh Fiallo