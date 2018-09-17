Trump Orders Declassification of Carter Page FISA Warrant, Russia-Probe Texts

The White House announced Monday that President Trump has called for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to declassify various materials related to the Russia investigation “for reasons of transparency” and at the request of Congress. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Trump has requested the release of portions of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant, and FBI reports on interviews connected to that warrant. The president also requested the release of all text messages relating to the Russia investigation from former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, and Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr. This comes as special counsel Robert Mueller indicated through court documents that Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, would be ready for sentencing in November.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10