Trump Orders Feds to Arrest Everyone Who Vandalized a Government-Owned Statue
President Trump claims he has instructed the federal government to arrest anyone who targets a government-owned statue or monument and says those apprehended could face up to a decade in prison. Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning: “I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent... This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!” Trump was up late Monday night raging against protesters who tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House. Demonstrators reportedly wrote “killer scum” on its pedestal and pulled on the monument with ropes before they were stopped by police.