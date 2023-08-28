Trump Orders GOP to ‘IMPEACH the BUM’ Biden or ‘Fade Into OBLIVION’
ULTIMATUM
Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Republicans in Congress on Sunday expressing anger that their talk of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden has not yet amounted to meaningful action. “The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an Impeachment ‘Inquiry’ on Crooked Joe Biden,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn’t give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they ‘got rid of the Prosecutor.’ Biden is a Stone Cold Crook-You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven,” he baselessly added. Trump then invoked his own history-making record of impeachment and ongoing legal woes in justifying a retaliatory move against Biden. “These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES - For NOTHING!” Trump claimed. “Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US!”