Trump Orders in Marines in Dramatic Escalation of L.A. Protests

Donald Trump is sending 500 U.S. Marines Marines’to assist in Los Angeles in response to the ongoing protests.

The active-duty Marines from Camp Pendleton in Southern California will be deployed to help protect federal agents and buildings, a senior Trump administration official told the Daily Beast.

The Marines' mobilization comes after U.S. Northern Command had said they were prepared to mobilize Marines on Sunday as needed.

The move is a dramatic escalation after the president also deployed the National Guard over the objection of California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials.

“In light of increased threats against federal officers and federal buildings, 500 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings,” the official told the Daily Beast.

The president reportedly is deploying the Marines in response to days of protests in Los Angeles. Jill Connelly/Jill Connelly/Reuters

Trump on Monday defended deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to California in response to immigration protests.

The president argued that he no longer needed a request from the governor because Newsom is “incompetent.”

“Look at the job he’s doing in California. He’s destroying one of our great states,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question.

A car burns in the middle of the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and E Alondra Blvd. during ICE protests on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Newsom on Monday slammed the president for deploying the National Guard.

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted,” he wrote in a post on X. “He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard.”

The California governor announced the state would sue the president.

“This is a manufactured crisis. He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. Constitution,” Newsom wrote in another post.