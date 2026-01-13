Trump Orders Keystone Kash to Purge ‘Total Scum’ FBI Agents
President Donald Trump had a meltdown at FBI agents after reading an article by a right-wing news outlet. Trump, 79, ordered FBI Director Kash Patel, 45, to kick out the “total Scum” in the agency after Just The News reported on Sunday that Timothy Thibault, a retired special agent, was crucial to opening the 2022 investigation into interference in the 2020 election. “These FBI Agents are total Scum, in their own way no better than the insurrectionists in Portland, Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social rant that included a link to the story. “Kash better get them out, NOW! Radical Left Lunatics put in by the ‘Auto Pen’ and Obama!” Patel responded that he had already done that—last year, when the story first broke. “Thank you Mr. President. Under your leadership, this FBI found the corrupt actors and terminated their employment last year,” Patel replied on Truth Social. “America voted for the end of weaponized law enforcement, and that’s what we are delivering.” Thibault retired from the FBI in 2022 after he drew heat for politically charged social media posts while he was at the agency.