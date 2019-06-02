Trump Orders Nation’s Flags Flown at Half-Staff for Virginia Beach Victims

President Donald Trump has ordered all flags on public buildings across the nation to be flown at half-staff until sunset June 4 in honor of the 12 victims of the Friday mass shooting in Virginia Beach. “I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, June 4, 2019,” the proclamation states. “I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”