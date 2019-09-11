CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Orders Officials to Crack Down on Homelessness in California: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mario Tama/Getty

    President Trump has ordered White House officials to take measures to get homeless people off the streets of California, with discussions of possibly moving them into new government-backed facilities, The Washington Post reports. Other ideas being considered reportedly include razing tent camps that have been set up in major cities, creating new temporary facilities, and refurbishing existing ones.

    Officials from the White House, Justice Department, and Department of Housing and Urban Development reportedly arrived in California this week for meetings on the matter. The president is reportedly directly involved in the effort. “Like many Americans, the president has taken notice of the homelessness crisis, particularly in cities and states where the liberal policies are combining to dramatically increase poverty and public health risks,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Post. Trump has appeared to make an effort in recent weeks to spotlight problems in major cities run by Democrats, including Baltimore and Chicago. Fox News has also extensively covered California’s homelessness issue.

    Read it at Washington Post