Trump Orders Republican Senators to Block Biden Judges
Donald Trump called on Republican senators to vote against judges appointed by Joe Biden, as Democrats attempt to push as many appointments through while they still hold the majority. “The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line—No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!” On Monday, Republicans dragged votes out for hours on the Senate floor to halt the appointment of nine federal judges. Democrats plan to possibly work through weekends and the Christmas recess to confirm as many judges as possible. They have already confirmed 216 lifetime appointments. The confirmation process should be made easier by the absences of key figures in the Senate— including vice president-elect JD Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio, who is Trump’s secretary of state pick. Independent Sens. Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who often compromise the Democrats’ slim majority, have also been absent for key votes.
