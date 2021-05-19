Trump Orders Republicans to Block Investigation Into the Insurrection He Caused
LOOKING OUT FOR NO. 1
Here’s a shock—Donald Trump doesn’t want to hear any more talk of an investigation into the insurrection that was carried out by his biggest fans right after he whipped them up into a frenzy on Jan. 6. On Wednesday, the House is set to vote on legislation that would set up a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate the MAGA riot at the U.S. Capitol. But, on Tuesday night, Trump ordered his Republican minions in Congress to resist, writing in a statement that his allies in the House and the Senate should not fall for the “Democrat trap” of backing the commission. He wrote: “It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately.” Meanwhile, Axios reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has fallen in behind Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in telling colleagues that he will not be supporting the commission as things stand.