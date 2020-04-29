Trump Orders Slaughterhouses to Stay Open During Pandemic Despite Mass Outbreaks
Undeterred by protests from slaughterhouse workers, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to compel meat processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump told reporters that the reason many plants were closing was owing to a “sort of a legal roadblock more than anything else,” and said the use of an executive order solves “liability problems.” Labor unions were quick to voice their disapproval, however. “We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork and poultry products,” Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said. Tyson Foods was forced to close a pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, last week after more than 180 infections were linked to the plant. The company warned that closing the plant, which accounts for nearly four percent of U.S. pork processing capacity, would have a significant impact on the food supply chain.