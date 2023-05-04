CHEAT SHEET
Trump Org. Security Chiefs to be Questioned Over Mar-a-Lago Footage: Report
Longtime Trump Organization executives Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., are set to appear in front of a grand jury investigating the former president’s handling of classified documents Thursday, according to a report. Several people with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that prosecutors plan to question the pair, who have long worked security for the Trump family business, about the handling of security camera footage obtained via subpoena from Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors in the case previously questioned lower-level Trump Organization employees about whether the footage was tampered with, among other things, CNN reported.