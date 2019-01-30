Trump Organization Brings in New System to Help it Stop Hiring Undocumented Workers
BUILD THAT FIREWALL
The Trump Organization is to bring in a new system to help it stop hiring undocumented workers following embarrassing reports that undocumented migrants were given work at Donald Trump’s New York golf club. The Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County let go of a dozen undocumented staffers two weeks ago during the long government shutdown over funding for the president’s border wall. In a statement late Tuesday, Eric Trump said: “We are actively engaged in uniforming this process across our properties and will institute E-verify at any property not currently utilizing this system... As a company we take this obligation very seriously and when faced with a situation in which an employee has presented false and fraudulent documentation, we will take appropriate action.” The government’s E-verify system identifies undocumented migrants by checking new employees against Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security records.