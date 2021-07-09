Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Resigns From Trump’s Scotland Golf Course

Read it at Bloomberg
Longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has left his position as a director of Donald Trump’s Scotland golf course. According to a filing made Thursday and spotted by Bloomberg, Weisselberg is neither a director nor “a person with significant control” of the Trump International Golf Club Scotland any longer. The exit comes a week after the Manhattan district attorney charged Weisselberg and the Trump Organization with tax evasion for the lavish perks he received in the course of his job that he then allegedly concealed from financial authorities. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.