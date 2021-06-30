Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg to Be Charged on Thursday: WSJ
HANDCUFFED
The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are expected to be charged in New York City on Thursday for a flurry of tax-related crimes, The Wall Street Journal reports. The charges stem from a years-long investigation into the company, looking into whether its top executives—including Weisselberg— avoided paying taxes on company benefits like cars and apartments. Former President Donald Trump is not expected to be charged, but the case reflects Trump’s ultimate inability to fend off criminal charges against his family enterprises. For his part, Trump has instinctually called the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation a “witch hunt,” saying these practices are standard in business. Multiple outlets had reported last week that charges were expected to be filed sometime this week.