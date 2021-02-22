CHEAT SHEET
Trump Organization Closes NYC Skating Rinks Amid Scrap With de Blasio
The Trump Organization was set to shut two skating rinks in New York City’s Central Park on Sunday, days before a deadline set by the city, which ended its contract with former President Donald Trump’s company after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The New York Times reports that the final day was marked by another insurrection of sorts: a man carrying a 20-foot flagpole with a “Trump 2024” on the laps refused to leave the ice and then knocked down an employee who tried to eject him. The Trump Organization has said it will take legal action to stop Mayor Bill de Blasio from cutting ties with the company and ending the rink contracts.