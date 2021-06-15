Trump Org Exec Could Be Charged This Summer: Report
ALMOST DONE
The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer could be hit with charges as soon as this summer as investigators with the Manhattan district attorney’s office get closer to wrapping up their criminal tax investigation, according to The New York Times. Sources cited by the Times said prosecutors have been poring over the personal tax returns of Allen Weisselberg, who is under scrutiny over the pricey “fringe benefits” provided to him by former President Donald Trump, and whether Weisselberg paid taxes on them. As the Times notes, if Weisselberg does end up facing charges, he would be the first to be indicted amid the ongoing investigation into the Trump family company. Prosecutors are said to be turning up the heat on Trump’s longtime executive in the hopes of him flipping on the former president.