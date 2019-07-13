CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
EMPTY HANDED
Investigation into Trump Org Unlikely to Yield Charges: Report
Read it at CNN
A federal investigation in New York into whether the Trump Organization violated any campaign finance laws in its attempt to reimburse Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is winding down without charges, according to CNN. The investigation was launched in January, one month after Cohen was sentenced to a three-year prison term for a number of offenses including campaign finance violations. CNN reports that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office has had no contact with lawyers from the Trump Organization for more than five months. In May, federal investigators involved in the investigation again renewed their request to keep some evidence unearthed in a search warrant conducted at Cohen’s office and residential properties sealed.