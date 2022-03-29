Trump Organization Lied About Asset Values to Get Perks, New York AG Says
ALL IN THE FAMILY
The Trump Organization likely lied about the value of its assets for more than a decade, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Tuesday. James accused the company of using the misrepresentations “to secure economic benefits—including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions—on terms more favorable than the true facts warranted.” Some of the claims include valuing a set of rent-stabilized apartments at nearly $50 million—or more than 66 times the $750,000 valuation given to them by a third-party appraiser. James made the claims after the company appealed an order subjecting former President Donald Trump and two of his children—Ivanka and Don Jr.—to depositions to help resolve the case and determine who would be responsible for any civil fraud the company may have committed. No members of the Trump family have been charged in the case.