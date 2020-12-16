Trump Organization Must Fork Over Docs to New York AG, Judge Rules
GIVE IT HERE
A New York judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump Organization must make documents about a certain property and the tax abatements related to it available to the New York attorney general’s office. The Trump Organization has claimed attorney-client privilege protected the documents. An attorney for the Trump Organization argued that the company had “every expectation that those communications would be confidential.” An attorney from the AG’s office countered that the business had “waived privilege” to “gain benefit” from the IRS in submitting documents to the financial agency for tax purposes. The AG’s office has been investigating the Trump Organization since the president’s former fixer Michael Cohen testified the company lied about the values of its properties in 2019.