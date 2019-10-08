CHEAT SHEET
SCOT FREE
Scottish Government Accuses Trump Organization of Refusing to Pay Huge Windfarm Legal Bill
The Trump Organization is reportedly refusing to pay a hefty legal bill to the Scottish government after Donald Trump lost a court battle against a windfarm near one of his golf resorts in the country. Courts ruled in February that the Trump Organization was liable for the Scottish government’s legal costs—reportedly in the tens of thousands of dollars—after he failed to block the construction of an windfarm near his course in Aberdeenshire. The Scottish government told The Guardian the Trump Organization has disputed the costs, so the case has been handed over to an independent adjudicator. But Sarah Malone, the executive vice president of the golf resort, said it was wrong to say the firm had refused to pay the bill and that the matter is “in hands of the auditors.” Trump fought against the windfarm plans for years before his presidential campaign. He said the “monstrous” project would ruin the view from his resort.