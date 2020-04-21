Trump Organization Asks Trump Administration for Break on Rent: NYT
President Trump’s family business is asking his administration for rent relief on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which is nearly empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The lease payment for the luxury hotel, owned by the Trump administration, is $268,000 per month, according to the Times. However, the building itself is owned by the federal government and the company’s 60-year lease contract requires the company to direct the monthly payments to the General Services Administration. Eric Trump, the president’s son, said that the company inquired about shifting its rent payments if the same relief was offered to other federally owned buildings. “Just treat us the same,” Eric told the Times. “Whatever that may be is fine.”