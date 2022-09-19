Trump Organization Says Kris Jenner’s Former ‘Business School’ Owes $1M in Rent
SQUATTERS’ RIGHTS
It’s a battle of the scammers for the ages. The Trump Organization is suing a business school once fronted by a certain Kardashian family matriarch, claiming it owes $1.04 million in back rent for the space it occupies in Trump Tower, according to the Commercial Observer. The Trump Organization alleges the Legacy Business School, a for-profit diploma mill that was formerly proudly chaired by Kris Jenner, hasn’t paid rent since late last year. Legacy’s lease was canceled in July, according to the Trump Organization’s complaint, though it’s unclear if the school is still in operation on the tower’s 19th floor. The suit asks the court to get a “sheriff or a New York City marshal” to evict the troublesome tenant. Legacy opened its doors in 2016, charging an eye-popping $105,000 in annual tuition—and offering its first 100 students the chance to sit down to dinner with Jenner. The school came under fire several months later, when The Daily Beast reported that it was actually a new version of a discredited European institution with the serial numbers filed off. Jenner backed away from the school soon after.