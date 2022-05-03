Trump Organizations Must Pay $750K After Throwing Lavish Bash for His Kids
SETTLEMENT
The Trump Organization and Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee will have to fork out $750,000 after settling a lawsuit related to their questionable use of nonprofit money. The suit, filed in 2020, accused the Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit, of hiring event space in the Trump International Hotel at vastly overinflated rates and throwing a party for Trumps kids—Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric–that cost $300,000 and had nothing to do with the inauguration. The committee even paid for event space at Trump’s hotel on days where no events were held, the suit alleged, with a total of $1.1 million being mishandled. “After he was elected, one of the first actions Donald Trump took was illegally using his own inauguration to enrich his family,” D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said in a statement. “We refused to let that corruption stand.”