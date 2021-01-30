Trump Org’s Former Law Firm Ordered to Hand Over Documents to NY AG
FORK ‘EM OVER
A New York Supreme Court judge ruled Friday that a law firm that recently counted the Trump Organization among its clients was obliged to hand over documents to state investigators. The firm, Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius, had claimed that attorney-client privilege shielded the documents from the New York attorney general’s investigation, but Justice Arthur Engoron wrote, “The court finds that many of the communications Morgan Lewis marked as privileged were communications addressing business tasks and decisions, not exchanges soliciting or rendering legal advice.” The firm must furnish the documents to the attorney general, who is investigating Donald Trump’s company for allegedly inflating the value of certain properties, by Feb. 4.