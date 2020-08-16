Trump: Our COVID-19 Numbers Are ‘Very Impressive’
EVERYTHING’S FINE
President Trump on Saturday offered a glowing assessment of the country’s ongoing COVID-19 battle, claiming the numbers are “very impressive” and that “we’ve done it right” despite mounting death tolls in several states. The president, who has repeatedly claimed the virus will simply “disappear” before launching into re-election campaign talking points as if the country were not in the midst of a pandemic, painted a rosy picture of the situation during a press conference from his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “But wash your hands, good hygiene, all of those things, I think people are really doing it to a level that they've never done before,” he said. “When you look at the numbers, the way the numbers are coming out, I mean, it’s very impressive ... We've done it right. We closed it up.”
The president’s comments came as deaths in Florida topped 200 for the fourth time in a week, deaths in California surpassed the two-week average, and Texas reported 238 more deaths, approaching a total of 10,000. U.S. cases overall climbed 1.2 percent. Trump nonetheless seemed pretty confident about the Nov. 3 election. “If I win, which I hope to win—how can you not, when you see numbers like this? Both on the virus and on the economy,” he said. “We should win. We should all be— keep this incredible thing going.”