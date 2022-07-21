Trump Outtakes Showing Him Struggling Through Post-Riot Speech to Be Released
The Jan. 6 House investigative committee is expected to release video outtakes from former President Trump’s taped speech to the nation a day after the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports. In the three-minute speech that was made public, Trump appeared to finally acknowledge his own election defeat, saying a “new administration” would soon be sworn in and calling for an “orderly” transition. But sources cited by the Post say the filming of that video message was an arduous task, with Trump repeatedly refusing to acknowledge his loss and balking at holding rioters responsible for the violence at the Capitol a day earlier. The outtakes, which could be released as early as Thursday night, reportedly show about an hour of him struggling to make the remarks that were ultimately shown to the public. A day earlier, he had famously told rioters still occupying the Capital that they were “very special” and declared “We love you.” In addition to the outtakes, the House panel investigating the attempted insurrection is also expected to show some of the appeals to Trump to take action. The hearing on Thursday night will also feature two witnesses, former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, both of whom resigned after the riot.