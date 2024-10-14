James Bond Superyacht Once Owned by Trump Crashes into Port
S.O.S.
A luxury superyacht featured in the James Bond film Never Say Never and once owned by Donald Trump crashed into Tunisia’s Bizerte port on Friday. Though the cause of the crash and extent of the damage is unknown, it’s speculated to be mechanical failure or a miscommunication while the captain attempted to dock, according to the Daily Mail. Videos circulating on social media show a gouge in the ship’s hull where it hit the platform. The yacht first launched in 1980 and cost $100 million to make (around $320 million today). It has since popped up in popular culture over the years, including as the lair of a Bond villain and the inspiration behind the 1989 Queen song “Khashoggi’s Ship.” The yacht has also had a string of notable owners— including future president Trump, who bought the ship in 1988 and renamed it “The Trump Princess.” Now the ship is owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, a Saudi Arabian business magnate, who named it Kingdom 5KR. Featuring a movie theater, a pool and a helipad, Kingdom 5KR was one of the most luxurious yachts ever when it was built and still holds that title today.