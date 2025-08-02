Trump PAC Filing Reveals Pay-for-Access Scheme

A new financial disclosure from a super PAC backing President Donald Trump reveals the wealthy donors who are paying massive sums in exchange for access to the president.

The donor list for MAGA Inc. features cryptocurrency heavyweights, Trump administration appointees, and a mother who landed a Trump pardon for her son, The New York Times reported.

In total, MAGA Inc. raised an eye-popping $177 million over the first six months of 2025.

Many high-paying donors received invites to exclusive dinners with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he is pictured here. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

One of the donors responsible for that figure is Eric Schiermeyer, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur who contributed $1 million in exchange for the opportunity to dine with the president at Mar-a-Lago in March.

Schiermayer pitched the president his idea for a cryptocurrency called “USA Token” that would be distributed to every American, the Times reported. He was seeking a government contract for his company to carry out the endeavor.

While there’s no indication that the administration will embrace “USA Token,” Schiermayer told the Times, “I was able to say my piece, and the idea is clearly making the rounds, so mission accomplished from my view.”

Investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss donated a total of $4 million to MAGA Inc. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As an industry, crypto accounted for $45 million in donations to Trump, according to the Times. Among the individual donors were twin brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, who famously sued Facebook and now own a crypto exchange. They contributed about $4 million.

There were also several people who successfully sought Trump administration appointments on the list.

One of them is surgeon and businessman Anjani Sinha, who is also a friend of Trump’s. He donated $1 million to MAGA Inc. in February. Soon after, he was nominated as the ambassador to Singapore.

During his confirmation hearing in July, he struggled to answer questions about the country, and his nomination remains yet to be approved.

Additionally, energy investor Cody Campbell paid $500,000 and landed a spot on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, while finance executive Josh Lobel got on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board after contributing $250,000.

The donor list also included businesswoman Elizabeth Fago, who contributed $1 million to MAGA Inc. and was invited to attend a dinner with Trump in April.

She was seeking a presidential pardon for her healthcare executive son, Paul Walczak, who had pleaded guilty to tax fraud. The request was fulfilled by Trump just three weeks after the dinner. The news was previously revealed by the Times in May.

Elizabeth Fago (L) contributed $1 million and attended a dinner with Trump. Three weeks after, her son, Paul Walczak (R), received a presidential pardon. Nick Mele/Patrick McMullan via Getty/Bill Ingram/Imagn

An unnamed White House official told the Times that the pardon was inspired by Fago’s words—not the donation.

“He spoke directly to a mother who pleaded for her son, and when you’re talking to a mother pleading for her son, that’s a pretty powerful thing,” the insider said.

A spokesperson for MAGA Inc. told the Times that Trump treats donors as he does any other American citizens.

“President Trump values his supporters and donors, but unlike politicians before him, he cannot be bought and works toward the best interest of the country,” they said.