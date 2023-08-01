Trump PAC Paid Melania’s Stylist Big Money for ‘Strategy Consulting’
HMMM...
The leadership political action committee founded by Donald Trump paid a mind-blowing $108,000 to Melania Trump’s stylist in the first six months of 2023 for “strategy consulting,” FEC filings show. The disclosures from Save America PAC—which also showed tens of millions of dollars being spent on the indicted former president’s legal expenses—do not divulge the nature of Hervé Pierre Braillard’s supposed consulting. But the French-American designer, who made the gown Melania wore to her husband’s inaugural ball in 2017, also received at least $132,000 from the PAC in 2022, according to Fox News. “Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist,” Melania’s office said in an August 2022 statement. “His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events.”