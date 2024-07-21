Trump PAC: Kamala Hid Biden’s ‘Mental Decline’ in New Attack Ad

A prominent Trump PAC announced Sunday afternoon that it is sending out a new TV attack ad that targets Vice President Kamala Harris “ASAP,” after President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris in his place as the Democratic nominee.

In a tweet posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, MAGA Inc said an ad will be blasted across Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona as part of a purported “$5 million a week advertising effort.”

In the ad spot, the PAC accuses Harris of covering of Biden’s “obvious mental decline” and alleges that she “knew Joe couldn't do the job.” The messaging echoes right-wing narratives and politicos online who have accused the Democratic Party of knowing all along that Biden would drop out of the race.

The PAC also claims Harris is responsible for a “border invasion, runaway inflation,” and killing the American Dream “dead.”